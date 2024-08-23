Gretchen Whitmer takes jabs at Trump: 'Donald Trump doesn't know you at all'

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

In a speech with several digs at former President Donald Trump, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mocked his previous comments referring to her as "that woman from Michigan" during her speech at the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer called Trump "that man from Mar-a-Lago" while also brushing off his previous remarks by saying being from Michigan is "a badge of honor."

She took aim at Trump's relatability to Americans that have "lived a life like ours."

"Kamala Harris has lived a life like ours, she knows us," Whitmer told the crowd. "Donald Trump doesn't know you at all. You think he understands that when your car breaks down you can't get to work? No. His first word was probably chauffeur."

Much like Whitmer and many other Americans, the Michigan governor said Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris took care of her beloved mother, Shyamala Gopalan, when she was sick with cancer.

"You think he's ever had to take items out of the cart before checking out? Hell, you think he's ever been to a grocery store? That's what the chauffeur is for," she said.

