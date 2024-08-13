© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for The Weekender now for a chance to win a VIP table at Prescott Park's Jazz Fest!

Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner on how God helps her understand the world

Published August 13, 2024 at 5:28 PM EDT

Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner draws a question from the Wild Card deck. She tells NPR's Rachel Martin about needing God to help her understand the world.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.