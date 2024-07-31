© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

Trump attacks Kamala Harris’ racial identity at Black journalism convention

By Stephen Fowler
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
Republican presidential nominee and President Donald Trump speaks at a panel moderated by, from left, ABC's Rachel Scott, Semafor's Nadia Goba and Fox News' Harris Faulkner at the National Association of Black Journalists convention Wednesday in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
/
AP
Republican presidential nominee and President Donald Trump speaks at a panel moderated by, from left, ABC's Rachel Scott, Semafor's Nadia Goba and Fox News' Harris Faulkner at the National Association of Black Journalists convention Wednesday in Chicago.

Updated July 31, 2024 at 15:28 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump made inflammatory remarks about Vice President Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists convention Wednesday, questioning her biracial background.

Harris is Black and Indian American. When asked if he agreed with comments from some Republicans who claim Harris has political power because of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” Trump falsely suggested Harris has changed how she discussed her racial identity.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Harris is a member of a historically Black sorority, attended Howard University, one of the most prominent historically Black colleges in the country, and was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus when she was a U.S. senator from California.

Trump, who has in the past promoted racist "birther" conspiracy theories such as the one he targeted at former President Barack Obama, sparred with one of the three moderators in particular, ABC News’ Rachel Scott.

Scott opened up the conversation by listing derogatory statements Trump has made about Black journalists and Black elected officials and asked why Black voters should trust him.

“Well, first of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner," Trump began.

He defended his record and said he was the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln. Trump blamed President Biden and Harris for inflation and record levels of migration at the U.S. southern border.

He repeated a common campaign theme that migrants crossing over the U.S.-Mexico border were taking “Black jobs,” though he added that all Americans’ jobs are being taken.

He called the criminal cases against him politically motivated and reiterated his plans to issue pardons for rioters convicted for their conduct at the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Before Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Harris became the likely Democratic nominee, polls showed a potential boost in Black support for Trump this election, compared with his previous contests, driven in part by low-propensity voters and so-called “double haters” who expressed displeasure with both major candidates.

Trump’s appearance at the NABJ event was met with controversy from inside and outside the affinity organization, with some questioning why the former president was given a prominent platform given some of his past statements attacking Black journalists in particular.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsLatest from NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.