© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Less than 30 minutes remaining till we pick the next prize winner of our final $2,000 in gas or electric vehicle charging. Purchase your tickets now for a chance to win!

Meet some of the up-and-coming rappers that stood out among Tiny Desk Contest entries

By Robert Carter
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:27 PM EDT

NPR Music got 7,000 entries this year for its annual Tiny Desk Contest. Here are some favorite contest entries from up-and-coming rappers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Robert Carter
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.