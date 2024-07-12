Morning news brief
President Biden's news conference monitored for mistakes. After Biden-Trump debate, poll on presidential race is out. Palestinians who fled parts of Gaza City return to find little left of their homes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden's news conference monitored for mistakes. After Biden-Trump debate, poll on presidential race is out. Palestinians who fled parts of Gaza City return to find little left of their homes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.