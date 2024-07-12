Cape bridges replacement wins billion-dollar federal funding

The big money is coming.

The project to replace Cape Cod’s aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges reached a critical milestone with the announcement today of nearly one billion dollars in federal funding.



Together with the $700 million in state funding already lined up, it brings the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge – the first of the bridges to be addressed – much closer to a reality.

Governor Healey, in a statement, called the funding “a game-changing award for Massachusetts.”

The state has been waiting for word on the grant since late last year.

Senator Ed Markey says it took dozens of meetings, letters, and partnerships across all levels of government to get it done.

"For Cape Cod, this is Christmas in July," Markey said. "Riders can look forward to a transformational experience driving, walking and biking over a gleaming, modern, new Sagamore Bridge."

Total state and federal funding for the Sagamore is nearly complete.

Plans call for the Sagamore replacement to be built alongside and to the west of the existing bridge.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is already working with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Highway Administration, and other agencies on the permitting and environmental review for the project.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki applauded today's funding announcement, saying money to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges is critical.

He said rehabilitating the old bridges would cause closures the region can’t afford.

"We couldn't be more excited," Niedzwiecki said. "The replacement of the bridges is the number one infrastructure priority for the region. It's our existential link to the rest of the world. Those bridges are far too old to be reliable for much longer."

The state expects to begin the hiring process for a designer and builder in the fall of 2026 and have the Sagamore Bridge substantially complete in 2034.

Officials hope the Bourne Bridge will follow a year later, but that will depend on funding.

Last updated 5:22pm

This story is developing — check back for updates.