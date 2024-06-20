Morning news brief
Sanctions are to be announced against those involved in fentanyl trafficking. Israel and Lebanese militia Hezbollah ratchet up firepower on the border. Cybercriminals target children with sextortion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Sanctions are to be announced against those involved in fentanyl trafficking. Israel and Lebanese militia Hezbollah ratchet up firepower on the border. Cybercriminals target children with sextortion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.