Iranians consider the future of their country as President Raisi is laid to rest
Iranians react to the passing of President Raisi, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, and what if anything this might mean for their future.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Iranians react to the passing of President Raisi, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, and what if anything this might mean for their future.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.