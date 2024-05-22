A decade-old scandal in the U.K. haunts CEO of 'Washington Post'
The Washington Post CEO's past actions are coming under severe scrutiny in a British court as he seeks to turn around the financially troubled U.S. newspaper.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Washington Post CEO's past actions are coming under severe scrutiny in a British court as he seeks to turn around the financially troubled U.S. newspaper.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.