As the war in Gaza goes on, groups try to build bridges between Arabs and Jews
The war in Gaza has caused deep divisions in communities around the world. But in the Israeli city of Haifa, some people are working toward dialogue.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The war in Gaza has caused deep divisions in communities around the world. But in the Israeli city of Haifa, some people are working toward dialogue.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.