© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Media Giving Days is happening now! Donate today and your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar!

UVM will disclose investments as student pro-Palestine encampment continues

Vermont Public | By Kevin Trevellyan,
Lexi Krupp
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
A light tower is set up next to an area where tents and signs are visible
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public
University of Vermont campus police set up light towers and surveillance cameras next to the pro-Palestinian encampment on Monday.

The University of Vermont will publicly release its endowment investments by the end of the week, according to pro-Palestinian student protesters, who set up an encampment on campus Sunday afternoon with a list of demands for the university.

James, an organizer, didn’t want to share his last name because of safety concerns. He said they’re still in the early stages of negotiations.

"We’re holding fast and we’re not going to stop at just knowing where the money is," James said. "We want divestment, we want an academic boycott of Israeli institutions."

Students also want UVM to cancel the commencement speech by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations because of her vetoes of resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. And they want UVM to promise not to discipline protestors.

UVM leadership will discuss students' concerns with the commencement ceremony, according to VTDigger.

Protesters have said they will stay at the encampment until all of their demands are met.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Disclosure: Lexi Krupp is an adjunct audio journalism instructor at the University of Vermont.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.