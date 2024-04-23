Tensions rise on college campuses as pro-Palestinian protests intensify
Turmoil gripped some of America's most prestigious universities on Monday as administrators tried to defuse campus protests over Israel's war in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Turmoil gripped some of America's most prestigious universities on Monday as administrators tried to defuse campus protests over Israel's war in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.