Fujii Kaze: Tiny Desk Concert

In the corner of a busy office at the NHK Broadcasting Center in Shibuya, Tokyo, a staffer rearranged books, vinyl records and tchotchkes on a bright red shelving unit. The production crew double-checked equipment settings and made small adjustments to the lighting. Another worker added a few more posters to the tall white file cabinets. Cameras were set and microphones were ready because Fujii Kaze and his band had just rehearsed the night before. Everyone in the room — including a few of us from NPR that were there to help — was eager and excited because the very first performance for Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN was about to start.

Popular around the world, the talented Fujii Kaze is a Japanese singer and pianist known for his sultry R&B grooves and catchy songwriting. His adventurous spirit was strong as he settled into the Tiny Desk way — a concert that's intimate, mostly acoustic and recorded without reverb, effects, in-ear monitors or wedges. During the rehearsal, the band quickly acclimated to the environment and adjusted instrument volumes to hear each other better. The end result was a beautiful 30-minute set, captured without pause and with no stops, restarts or retakes.

This video is part of the second international version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) — the sole public media organization in Japan that is operated with the purpose of providing the latest news, education and culture both domestically and internationally. This new series will spotlight emerging and established Japanese artists with the same engaged performances, look and feel of the original Tiny Desk Concerts series.

SET LIST

"Matsuri"

"Garden"

"damn"

"Kirari"

"Michi Teyu Ku (Overflowing)"

"Shinunoga E-Wa"



MUSICIANS

Fujii Kaze: lead vocals, keys

Yaffle: keys

DURAN: guitar

Katsuya Takumi: bass

Kudo Seiya: drums

Yo-Sea: vocals

nishina: vocals



CREDITS

NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES:

Executive Producer: Shibasaki Tetsuya, Kamano Mizuho

Producer: Ozawa Hiroshi

Director: Ito Misato, Kikuchi Minako

Camera: Ishigaki Motomu

Lighting: Ichikawa Takaho

Sound: Sato Yosuke

Designer: Yamaguchi Takashi

Editor: Morozumi Yuka



NPR Music:

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Lead Video Producer: Maia Stern

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Senior Director of Partnership Development: Gordon Synn

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.