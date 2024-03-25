Morning news brief
Israel's defense minister is in Washington Monday. Russia marks national day of mourning after concert hall attack. Former president Trump faces a deadline to post bond in New York civil fraud trial.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel's defense minister is in Washington Monday. Russia marks national day of mourning after concert hall attack. Former president Trump faces a deadline to post bond in New York civil fraud trial.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.