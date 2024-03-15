© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIN a pair of tickets to see Noah Kahan at Fenway Park!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:17 AM EDT

Russia kicks off three days of voting to choose a president. The turmoil in Haiti over the last two weeks reaches new levels. Chicago tells many migrants stays in shelters will be limited to 60 days.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.