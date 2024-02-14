'Bob Marley: One Love' is a heartfelt biopic about the celebrated reggae musician
The biopic Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben Adir as the Jamaican singer/songwriter who became the world's most celebrated reggae musician.
Copyright 2024 NPR
