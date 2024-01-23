Trump and Haley square off in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary
The New Hampshire primary takes place Tuesday, with the Republican field reduced to two major presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The New Hampshire primary takes place Tuesday, with the Republican field reduced to two major presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.