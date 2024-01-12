Morning news brief
The U.S. and U.K. strike Houthi targets in Yemen. Israel presents its rebuttal to the charge of genocide it faces in the International Court of Justice. Taiwan is voting for a new president Saturday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The U.S. and U.K. strike Houthi targets in Yemen. Israel presents its rebuttal to the charge of genocide it faces in the International Court of Justice. Taiwan is voting for a new president Saturday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.