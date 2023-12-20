© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Deciphering a mother's secret Christmas code

By Rachel Martin
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

A woman talks about how she and her siblings cracked a secret code their mother came up with to prevent them from figuring out the gifts left for them under the Christmas tree.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
