The uncomfortable hidden truths about cheap cashmere
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ginger Allington, landscape ecologist and assistant professor at Cornell, about unsustainable practices used in producing cheap cashmere.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ginger Allington, landscape ecologist and assistant professor at Cornell, about unsustainable practices used in producing cheap cashmere.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.