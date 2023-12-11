Following testimony, Harvard University's board meets over president's tenure
Harvard faculty sign letter of support for the president as fallout continues from the testimony of three college presidents on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Harvard faculty sign letter of support for the president as fallout continues from the testimony of three college presidents on Capitol Hill.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.