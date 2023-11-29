© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR on Giving Tuesday and 5 meals will go to the NH Food Bank!

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

Secretary of State Blinken will head to the Middle East again. President Biden to tout clean energy jobs in Colorado. How the U.S. will be impacted if global warming goes beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Copyright 2023 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.