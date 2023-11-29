© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Harris plans to attend the COP28 climate summit

By Deepa Shivaram
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
Vice President Harris is planning to attend the COP28 summit in United Arab Emirates this week, according to a source familiar with the plans. The source was not authorized to speak publicly about the trip.

The trip follows some pushback on the administration for not announcing plans to send President Biden to the global climate meeting, which kicks off on Thursday and lasts until Dec. 12. Biden attended the last two years.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.

