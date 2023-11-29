A look at the first commercial direct air carbon capture plant in the U.S.
This month in California, the nation's first commercial direct air carbon capture plant went live. Climate experts say the technology has its limits.
Copyright 2023 NPR
This month in California, the nation's first commercial direct air carbon capture plant went live. Climate experts say the technology has its limits.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.