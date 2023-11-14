Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is back in U.K. politics
Now that Cameron has been named foreign minister, in a cabinet reshuffle, what does that suggest about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's vision of governance?
Copyright 2023 NPR
Now that Cameron has been named foreign minister, in a cabinet reshuffle, what does that suggest about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's vision of governance?
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.