Trump testifies at civil trial
Former President Donald Trump testified in his civil fraud trial in New York. In sometimes contentious exchanges, Trump reiterated his position that the case against him was politically motivated.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Former President Donald Trump testified in his civil fraud trial in New York. In sometimes contentious exchanges, Trump reiterated his position that the case against him was politically motivated.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.