Trump testifies at civil trial

By Andrea Bernstein
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump testified in his civil fraud trial in New York. In sometimes contentious exchanges, Trump reiterated his position that the case against him was politically motivated.

