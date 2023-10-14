Journalist flees northern Gaza ahead of expected invasion
With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.