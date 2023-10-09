Detangling the online disinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas
Misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media. Videos are being taken out of context or mischaracterized.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Misinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas is spreading on social media. Videos are being taken out of context or mischaracterized.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.