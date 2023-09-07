Is your dog a super good boy or girl? Here's the scientifically best way to tell them
Researchers in Hungary have looked at whether the high pitched babble people use with their dogs scientifically resonates with pets.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Researchers in Hungary have looked at whether the high pitched babble people use with their dogs scientifically resonates with pets.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.