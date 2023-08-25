© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

David Bowie: The 'Fresh Air' interview

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT

It's been 50 years since Bowie performed as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. The film, Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars, has recently been reissued. Originally broadcast in 2002.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air

Terry Gross
