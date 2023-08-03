© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 3, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

Donald Trump to be arraigned on charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. The GOP prioritizes the economy over climate change. Russian strikes on Ukraine intensify after Moscow suspends grain deal.

