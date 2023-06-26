Revolt by Wagner Group raises questions about consequences for Putin
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about what the Wagner mercenary group's revolt means for President Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about what the Wagner mercenary group's revolt means for President Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.