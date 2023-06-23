Kelly Clarkson's latest album, 'Chemistry,' is more than just a divorce album
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kelly Clarkson about the singer-songwriter's new album, Chemistry, and its reflections on the highs and lows of love.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kelly Clarkson about the singer-songwriter's new album, Chemistry, and its reflections on the highs and lows of love.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.