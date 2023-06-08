© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid,
A Martínez
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT

DOJ reportedly tells Donald Trump that he's a target in a classified files probe. Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets swaths of the East Coast. Britain's prime minister to meet with President Biden.

Asma Khalid
A Martínez
