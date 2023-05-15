Morning news brief
Votes are being counted in Turkey's presidential election. U.N. marks 75th anniversary of Palestinian displacement. North Carolina governor vetoes a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Votes are being counted in Turkey's presidential election. U.N. marks 75th anniversary of Palestinian displacement. North Carolina governor vetoes a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.