Remembering the racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., a year later
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Na'Kya McCann, host of the podcast "Embedded: Buffalo Extreme," about the racist attack in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14, 2022.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Na'Kya McCann, host of the podcast "Embedded: Buffalo Extreme," about the racist attack in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 14, 2022.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.