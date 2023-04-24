Mo Willems' bossy Pigeon makes his operatic debut
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! turns 20 this month. To mark the anniversary, Willems and Renee Fleming presented the pigeon's story in an opera at the Kennedy Center.
Copyright 2023 NPR
