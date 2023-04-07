Steven Yeun talks about 'Beef,' his new hate-fueled Netflix series with Ali Wong
NPR's Brittany Luse, host of It's Been a Minute, talks with actor Steven Yeun about his new Netflix series, a hate-fueled romp called Beef.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Brittany Luse, host of It's Been a Minute, talks with actor Steven Yeun about his new Netflix series, a hate-fueled romp called Beef.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.