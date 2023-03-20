It's another mass layoff announcement from the tech sector — this time from Amazon
Amazon announced an additional 9,000 layoffs, citing economic uncertainty. The e-commerce company has already eliminated 18,000 positions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
