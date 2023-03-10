© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR is dedicated to being 'Always On'. Make a gift of your support today!

New York City says it has too many migrants and plans to send some elsewhere

By Jasmine Garsd
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST

Months after arriving in New York by bus, migrants without work permits struggle to carve out new lives as they wait for their asylum cases to be heard.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
See stories by Jasmine Garsd

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.