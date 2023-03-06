Morning news brief
Russia seeks to lay siege to the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. China lays out its economic and policy agenda for the year ahead. And, nearly 200 countries reach a landmark deal on the high seas.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Russia seeks to lay siege to the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. China lays out its economic and policy agenda for the year ahead. And, nearly 200 countries reach a landmark deal on the high seas.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.