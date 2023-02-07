Hundreds of thousands in France are again protesting raising the retirement age
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.