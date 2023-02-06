Morning news brief
The death toll keeps rising after a massive earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria. President Biden on Tuesday delivers the State of the Union to a new Congress. Beyoncé breaks a record at the Grammys.
Copyright 2023 NPR
