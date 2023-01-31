© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Wintry weather leads to more than 1,000 flight cancellations across the U.S.

By The Associated Press
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:48 AM EST
An American Airlines aircraft undergoes deicing procedures on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.
Lola Gomez
/
AP
Lola Gomez
/
AP
An American Airlines aircraft undergoes deicing procedures on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.

DALLAS — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation.

Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.

Dallas-based Southwest scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about 12% of its entire schedule, while American, based in Fort-Worth, had dropped about 200 flights.

Monday's disruptions follow Southwest's meltdown in December that began with a winter storm but continued after most other airlines had recovered. Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of the year, and the U.S. Transportation Department is investigating.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon. An icy mix covered some roadways as snow and rain fell and then froze.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s (-1.1 Celsius) until Thursday.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week. Schools and colleges in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas planned to close or go to virtual learning Tuesday.



