Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration

State officials are mourning the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams, who multiple reports indicate was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Cromwell.

Williams, also known as “Q,” was first elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in 2019 and on Wednesday was sworn-in for his third term. He was 39 years old and represented Middletown.

Lawmakers have canceled legislative meetings and closed the Capitol Complex Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont said flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Williams. Lamont’s office said Williams was “killed late last night in a motor vehicle accident.”

Connecticut Democrats acknowledged Williams’ death in a tweet Thursday morning.

“Rep. Quentin Williams was the model of a public servant and his tragic death has us all in mourning. Q was a dear friend to so many in government and his community. His smile lit up a room, and he was admired and respected by all.”

State police and the office of the chief medical examiner are yet to positively identify the victims of a two vehicle crash that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. But WTNH -TV and Hearst CT reported Williams was a victim in the crash.

In a police report , authorities said the wrong-way crash occurred when a vehicle was traveling in the left lane on Route 9 south in the area of the Exit 18 entrance ramp in Cromwell. Another vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane, the wrong way, and struck the first car head on. State police said one car caught fire and became “fully engulfed in flames.” The motorist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other car came to an uncontrolled stop on the grass center median and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a tweet “Q Williams was so full of energy, joy, and passion for his new role and the work ahead. Heartbroken by the news this morning.” Bronin posted a photo of him with the lawmaker at the Bushnell, which was where the Governor’s inaugural ball was held Wednesday night.

Attorney General William Tong said Williams was a legislator who was always hopeful.

“Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility,” Tong said in a statement. “He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Carrissa.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.