© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your year-end gift today!

Jan. 6 committee votes on criminal referrals against Trump

By Carrie Johnson,
Deirdre Walsh
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST

The Democratic-led House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack voted on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.