Researchers in Brazil credit the power of sound for scientific discoveries
The Amazon rainforest is the most biodiverse ecosystem on the planet. Scientists there say the best way to experience it may be with your ears.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Amazon rainforest is the most biodiverse ecosystem on the planet. Scientists there say the best way to experience it may be with your ears.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.