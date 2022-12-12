Is it safe to buy now, pay later?
Buy something now, pay for it later: This idea is changing how we shop. These short-term, interest-free loans could be the biggest trend of this holiday shopping season. But are they safe?
Copyright 2022 NPR
Buy something now, pay for it later: This idea is changing how we shop. These short-term, interest-free loans could be the biggest trend of this holiday shopping season. But are they safe?
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.