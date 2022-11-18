The week in CT news: Big hikes to electric bills, Google settlement on tracking, UConn bowl eligible

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:



Utilities Eversource and United Illuminating filed a large electric rate increase to state regulators Thursday, saying the skyrocketing price of natural gas is driving up prices. The price hike could mean the average residential customer pays about $80 more per month on the electric bill.

Connecticut is expected to receive $6.5 million from Google as part of a settlement with states across the country. As CT Public's Matt Dwyer reports, state officials said Google "continued to collect personal information about its customers' location even after those customers told the internet giant not to track their locations."

UConn Football is now "bowl-eligible" after beating Liberty University last weekend.

