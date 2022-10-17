After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief
We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan.
Copyright 2022 NPR
We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.